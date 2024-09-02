The rescue and recovery operation at the site of the collapsed building in Victoria Street, George. File picture: WERNER HILLS.
The Western Cape government says its investigation into the deadly building collapse in George is making encouraging progress.
In May, 34 people were killed when the apartment block under construction collapsed in the Garden Route town. Investigations into the cause of the tragedy, including one by an independent structural engineering firm appointed by the provincial government, continue.
“We understand the families of the victims are desperate for answers, as are we,” Western Cape premier Alan Winde said.
“The progress of our investigation is encouraging, specially considering the complexities associated with such incidents. We will continue to closely monitor our probe and the others.
“It is vital that we get to the bottom of what caused the unthinkable tragedy so those responsible, whoever they may be, are held to account and face the consequences of their actions, and those affected by this disaster can find closure,” he said.
Winde said the findings of the investigations should be consolidated to get an overall understanding of what went wrong.
“The Western Cape department of infrastructure is monitoring the process closely to ensure all investigations are thorough and conclusive,” infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said.
“The provincial government has been clear with investigating agencies that we will offer any assistance they may require to ensure their investigations are as comprehensive and conclusive as possible.”
The department of social development had contacted more than 60 families to conduct assessments of their needs and those of affected workers, and several psychosocial support interventions were undertaken.
Some families have left the province, while others accepted the offer for trauma and bereavement counselling.
‘Encouraging progress’ made into collapse of George building
Those responsible must be held to account and face the consequences of their actions, premier Alan Winde says
The Western Cape government says its investigation into the deadly building collapse in George is making encouraging progress.
In May, 34 people were killed when the apartment block under construction collapsed in the Garden Route town. Investigations into the cause of the tragedy, including one by an independent structural engineering firm appointed by the provincial government, continue.
“We understand the families of the victims are desperate for answers, as are we,” Western Cape premier Alan Winde said.
“The progress of our investigation is encouraging, specially considering the complexities associated with such incidents. We will continue to closely monitor our probe and the others.
“It is vital that we get to the bottom of what caused the unthinkable tragedy so those responsible, whoever they may be, are held to account and face the consequences of their actions, and those affected by this disaster can find closure,” he said.
Winde said the findings of the investigations should be consolidated to get an overall understanding of what went wrong.
“The Western Cape department of infrastructure is monitoring the process closely to ensure all investigations are thorough and conclusive,” infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said.
“The provincial government has been clear with investigating agencies that we will offer any assistance they may require to ensure their investigations are as comprehensive and conclusive as possible.”
The department of social development had contacted more than 60 families to conduct assessments of their needs and those of affected workers, and several psychosocial support interventions were undertaken.
Some families have left the province, while others accepted the offer for trauma and bereavement counselling.
TimesLIVE
National government approves Cape police co-operation deal
Thousands of Western Cape teaching posts to be cut
Western Cape’s new mobility minister aims to avoid taxi strife
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.