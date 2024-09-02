Economic crime without consequence in Eastern Cape
Premier Oscar Mabuyane says the province needs an intelligence-driven plan to combat criminal syndicates
02 September 2024 - 10:04
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has disclosed that the province was without a head of crime intelligence for almost a year, hampering efforts to effectively deal with the economic sabotage caused by protection fee syndicates.
Mabuyane said that above and beyond their call for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to be deployed, the province needed an intelligence-driven programme to combat criminal syndicates...
