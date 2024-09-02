SA is a step closer to rolling out new smart driving licence cards after the selection of Idemia identity and security as the “preferred bidder” to produce the cards.
The appointment was approved on August 8 2024, the department of transport said on Sunday night.
“Idemia is expected to enter into a service level agreement with the department in due course before commencing with its work to put in place the infrastructure and systems. More information in terms of the time frames will be made available to the public once the service agreement has been signed.
“The new licence card will incorporate security features aimed at eliminating the ever-increasing risks of fraudulent and counterfeit driving licences. Considering the cost drivers of producing the licence and the risk of fraud and corruption, the new driving licence will continue to be manufactured centrally,” the department said.
Idemia emerged as the preferred bidder after the department embarked on a process to find a service provider in April. The company was among five bidders that responded and were “subjected to a thorough and transparent process of evaluation and adjudication by the bidding committee”.
“It was also subjected to a probity/audit process, the probity conclusion being that all the processes were in compliance with prescribed legislation and policies. On Friday, the cabinet approved a proposal by the department to produce a new driving licence card for the country.”
Department chooses service provider for new driver's licence cards
Idemia has been selected as the preferred bidder to produce the cards
SA is a step closer to rolling out new smart driving licence cards after the selection of Idemia identity and security as the “preferred bidder” to produce the cards.
The appointment was approved on August 8 2024, the department of transport said on Sunday night.
“Idemia is expected to enter into a service level agreement with the department in due course before commencing with its work to put in place the infrastructure and systems. More information in terms of the time frames will be made available to the public once the service agreement has been signed.
“The new licence card will incorporate security features aimed at eliminating the ever-increasing risks of fraudulent and counterfeit driving licences. Considering the cost drivers of producing the licence and the risk of fraud and corruption, the new driving licence will continue to be manufactured centrally,” the department said.
Idemia emerged as the preferred bidder after the department embarked on a process to find a service provider in April. The company was among five bidders that responded and were “subjected to a thorough and transparent process of evaluation and adjudication by the bidding committee”.
“It was also subjected to a probity/audit process, the probity conclusion being that all the processes were in compliance with prescribed legislation and policies. On Friday, the cabinet approved a proposal by the department to produce a new driving licence card for the country.”
TimesLIVE
SA drivers to get smart licence card ‘soon’
AfriForum pushes ahead with legal battle over driving licences
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.