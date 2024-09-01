SA not dusting off begging bowl for China, Gwen Ramokgopa says
ANC treasurer-general will accompany the president on his state visit to China and the summit
01 September 2024 - 19:30
The ANC’s treasurer-general, Gwen Ramokgopa, says SA will not use the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to China to extend a begging bowl to its largest trading partner but rather to deepen economic ties.
SA maintains a strong and multifaceted relationship with China. Ramokgopa, who is accompanying the SA delegation on the visit in her capacity as an ANC official, said SA’s participation in the China-Africa summit this week would cement these relations with the focus on mutual economic and trade interests. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.