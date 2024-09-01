Former MTN CEO and Eskom chair Sifiso Dabengwa dies

Former MTN CEO and Eskom chair Sifiso Dabengwa succumbed to cancer on Sunday, his family confirmed.
Zimbabwe-born Dabengwa was CEO of MTN between 2011 and 2015 and served on Eskom’s board.
Family spokesperson Themba Sibanyoni said: “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa, who succumbed to cancer this morning. Dabengwa was a titan in the telecommunications industry and an astute businessman.
“His tenure as CEO of MTN Group from 2011 to 2015 was marked by visionary leadership, integrity, and dedication that drove significant advancements in the industry.”
Dabengwa’s legacy extended far beyond the boardroom, said Sibanyoni. “He was an advocate for education and a fervent believer in the power of technology to transform lives.”
Dabengwa was married to Naspers SA CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa. He is survived by his wife and four children, who requested privacy.
Dabengwa made the list of SA’s 200 richest individuals based on the value of disclosed directors’ holdings in JSE-listed companies covering the period from December 2015 to November 30 2016.
He resigned from Eskom after a disagreement with colleagues over the cancellation of a tender.
TimesLIVE
