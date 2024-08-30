National

Uproar over move to end lion breeding in SA

SA has more than 8,000 lions living in captivity, the largest captive lion population in the world and more than SA’s wild lion population

30 August 2024 - 10:00
by Sisipho Skweyiya and Sfundo Parakozov
Lion cubs removed from their mothers for public petting at a captive lion breeding facilitiy. Picture: MICHAEL ASHCROFT
The phasing out of breeding captive big game and a ban on the use of lions for commercial gain have left some big-cat breeders in SA worried about their business prospects.

A ministerial task team appointed by former forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy recommended  the closure of the breeding sector in December 2022, but did not provide financial incentives for lion owners once the ban took effect.

The government implemented the recommendations in April, with no deadline for breeding to cease. No changes to the plans have been made since the general election in May, which resulted in the appointment of a new environment minister.

SA has more than 8,000 lions living in captivity, the largest captive lion population in the world, surpassing the country's wild lion population. Willie Le Roux, a game lodge owner and wildlife artificial reproduction researcher, said his lodge had been involved in artificial reproductive research with local and international universities since 2006, and in 2017 produced the first lion cubs through artificial insemination.

“[The government] can’t have it both ways  they can’t give us [permission] for the research, but then cut off our stream of income,” Le Roux said. His lodge allows tourists to participate in guided educational walks with lions, which he said helps pay his employees and fund his research facility.

Asini Sanadi, an animal handler who has worked at Le Roux's lodge for 14 years and is the sole financial provider for his family, said ending big-cat breeding would hurt his livelihood.

The department’s report encouraged breeding facility owners to voluntarily leave the industry by euthanising or sterilising the animals, or handing them over to the government to be released into the wild or moved to sanctuaries.

“Conservation organisations could reallocate funds and resources currently directed towards the captive-breeding industry to support genuine conservation efforts,” said Fiona Miles, director of animal welfare organisation Four Paws in SA.

The communities surrounding wildlife reserves and national parks could see economic gains if tourism increases, Miles said.

Reuters

BIG READ: The billion-dollar ivory illusion

The idea that Southern African countries can earn a fortune from stockpiled ivory is dangerous
Life
2 months ago

Captive lion breeding should be banned, Barbara Creecy says

High-level panel found the practice damages the tourism industry and is not good for conservation
National
3 years ago
