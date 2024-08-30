AA expects more fuel relief in September
Lower oil prices and a stronger rand see petrol and diesel prices dropping for fourth straight month
30 August 2024 - 11:09
The AA expects significant fuel price cuts when the latest monthly adjustment is made on September 4 by the department of mineral and petroleum resources.
As a result of data showing that consumer inflation is at a three-year low, the association says fuel prices across the board will decrease for the fourth consecutive month...
