Zuma corruption trial judge to give reasons why Downer was allowed to stay

MK leader and ex-president Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg high court for his corruption trial, August 29 2024. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma has succeeded in convincing the judge presiding over his arms deal corruption and fraud trial to give him reasons why he refused to grant his application for the removal of lead prosecutor Billy Downer.
When Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili ruled in March that Zuma had not made a case for Downer’s removal on allegations he would not get a fair trial, he said he would furnish his reasons for this in his judgment only at the end of the trial.
He did, however, say Zuma had raised the same issues in the application as in a previous one when he had argued, in terms of his not guilty plea and in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, that Downer had no “title” to prosecute him.
Chili alluded to the fact that in that matter Zuma’s appeals had not been successful.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, for Zuma, argued this was not good enough and was stifling Zuma’s chance to appeal.
Zuma, dressed in a green suit in the green colours of his new MK party, made a surprise appearance on Thursday, having previously been excused from attending what was to be a pretrial conference ahead of his trial in April next year.
Mpofu said this was because Zuma “felt very strongly” that before the trial dates could be confirmed his applications for the reasons from Chili and what was likely to be an application for leave to appeal Chili’s ruling had to be adjudicated first.
Downer, after giving a detailed history of the drawn-out saga mainly caused by what courts have deemed to be Zuma’s “Stalingrad” campaign, asked that the trial dates be confirmed.
“We want the trial to start,” he said.
State prosecutor Billy Downer and his team during the arms deal corruption case in the Pietermaritzburg high court, August 29 2024. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
He said the state opposed the application for Chili’s reasons in the Downer recusal application and the application for leave to appeal, and he was ready to argue both on Thursday.
Mpofu said Downer was trying to “snatch at a bargain” based on a “misunderstanding” of the purpose of Thursday’s hearing.
He said the issue of the reasons still had to be argued and determined before the issue of the question of leave to appeal.
He indicated Zuma’s legal team might be happy with the reasons and decide not to appeal. Until this happened the trial date could not be confirmed.
“All these issues will be debated in good time. When that time comes. Neither party came here under the impression that the appropriate time is now.”
Mpofu also argued there were “exceptional circumstances” that warranted Chili giving his reasons now. The question of the recusal of Downer was inextricably linked with the trial.
“What would be the logic of running an expensive trial when there is a 50% chance that Downer is not the right person to run the case. It’s illogical. Nobody knows what the outcome of the appeal might be.
“We are not asking for a favour. We have a right to go to the next court and then the next one. I cannot understand why Zuma must be denied that right and he cannot exercise that right unless he has the [judge’s] reasons.”
Chili stood the matter down for about two hours. When he returned, he said he agreed there were exceptional circumstances and he would provide his reasons on September 11.
After that, it is likely that Zuma’s legal team will ask for a further adjournment to consider whether to apply for leave to appeal, but given the history of the matter that seems an inevitability.
Then, as Mpofu said, he would have the right to appeal “to the next court and the next one”.
Zuma corruption trial judge to give reasons why Downer was allowed to stay
Judge to explain judgment on lead prosecutor Billy Downer on September 11
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.