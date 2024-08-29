Transnet secures parts for idle locomotives
Deal reached with original equipment makers to supply spares
29 August 2024 - 05:00
Transnet has reached a deal with original equipment manufacturers for spare parts to bring back to service 48 of 200 locomotives amid a legal impasse with Chinese locomotives supplier CRRC E-Loco Supply (CRRC).
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) CEO Russell Baatjies said the agreement reached with the original equipment manufacturers would be the first phase to bring the locomotives back to service and that Transnet was still awaiting a proposal to bring the remaining locomotives back to service...
