Single anti-corruption agency is risky for SA, ISS study finds

A single anti-corruption agency is a high-risk option for SA, according to the latest research by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

The research showed that unless informed by local conditions and complexities, anti-corruption reforms could trigger political instability.

While some campaigners propose a single anti-corruption agency for SA, with full investigative and prosecutorial powers and its independence protected by the constitution to fight corruption, ISS has found otherwise.

The institute on Wednesday released findings of its research on effectively tackling corruption in SA. The research found that anti-corruption reforms in developing countries frequently fail or backfire and may trigger political instability.

Research consultant for the justice and violence prevention programme at the ISS, Colette Ashton, said research had not found a powerful single anti-corruption agency with full investigative and prosecutorial powers entrenched in the constitution operating anywhere in the world.

“Successful agencies are often attacked or dismantled by powerful elites who do not benefit from the rule of law. The ISS study found no evidence globally that a single agency model outperforms a multi-agency approach,” she said.