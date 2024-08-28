National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: New electricity laws pose ‘existential threat to municipalities’

Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus

28 August 2024 - 15:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA Local Government Association (Salga) says many of the decisions in SA’s policies and legislation in the electricity sector have made it extremely difficult for municipalities to fulfil their mandate. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Creecy cracks the whip on flight delays
National
2.
Transnet to rework private sector participation
National
3.
NHI will prompt exodus of top taxpayers, IRR warns
National / Health
4.
Cape Town the only metro to get clean audit, says ...
National
5.
Stats SA data reveals a land stalked by crime
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.