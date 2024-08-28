Transnet to rework private sector participation
28 August 2024 - 05:00
Transnet has postponed the privatisation process for the container terminals at Ngqura and the container corridor between Johannesburg and Durban, a move that is likely to be met with cautious optimism.
Speaking on Wednesday at the SA Heavy Haul Association Conference, Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips said the entity’s move to maintain, run and invest at Ngqura and the 670km container corridor would be reworked after potential bidders complained that the conditions attached to the tender were too stringent and costly for the private sector to fully participate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.