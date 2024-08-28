State’s R6bn lease portfolio to be probed
Aim of investigation is to see if government is getting value for money
28 August 2024 - 18:38
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson plans to initiate an investigation into the R6bn leases that the government pays for each year.
Macpherson is concerned that government is not getting value for money, about whether procurement regulations were followed and whether there are not government buildings in the vicinity that can be used. ..
