National

Ramaphosa calls for Simelane to account amid VBS corruption claims

NPA and public protector urged to investigate reports of dodgy loan to justice minister

28 August 2024 - 15:23
by Modiegi Mashamaite
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally requested a briefing from justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane after media reports alleging corruption during her time as mayor of Polokwane.

News24 and Daily Maverick reported this week that Simelane might have improperly received funds from VBS Mutual Bank.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa noted with concern media reports containing allegations of corruption against Simelane. “The president has requested a detailed report and briefing from the minister on the matter,” he said.

The report alleged Simelane received a loan exceeding R500,000 from a company allegedly involved in illicit transactions with VBS Mutual Bank.

The bank, which collapsed in 2018, left thousands of depositors with substantial financial losses and its downfall was attributed to extensive corruption.

The ANC’s government of national unity partners, including the DA, have already called for Simelane to appear before parliament, while the EFF called for her immediate resignation.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said the minister must be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She said the minister needed to be brought before parliament to account for what measures she intended to put in place to manage the glaring conflict of interest between herself as minister of justice & constitutional development and her role involving the NPA. 

ActionSA parliament caucus leader Athol Trollip wants the public protector to investigate the matter. “We cannot afford to overlook this issue given the implications for our justice system. Everyone involved in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank needs to be prosecuted, regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.

The EFF said her resignation would be the only appropriate course of action to preserve the integrity of the justice system and to allow an independent and impartial investigation into her actions. “We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in holding her accountable,” the party said.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Simelane must disclose all

Justice minister has failed to provide proof of the repayment or the terms of her VBS loan
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Simelane doubly conflicted

Justice minister must exercise final responsibility in VBS probe against her
Opinion
1 day ago

PODCAST: Cyril’s first GNU reshuffle loading?

Reports that Justice Minister Thembi Simelane took dubious loans worth R575,600 should be enough for President Ramaphosa to require her immediate ...
News & Fox
1 day ago

Pressure on Thembi Simelane to account for link to VBS Mutual Bank corruption

Investigations have shown the bank had given kickbacks to politicians in exchange for loans from municipalities
National
1 day ago
