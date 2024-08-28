New R153m solar panel assembly plant opens in Paarl
The plant will assemble 275W and 550W panels, which offer higher capacity on smaller roof areas
28 August 2024 - 18:36
Renewable energy manufacturing company Ener-G-Africa (EGA) has launched a newly commissioned solar assembly plant. The plant will produce various small-scale solar panels for the local and African export markets.
Located in Paarl in the Western Cape, the plant will assemble 275W and 550W panels, which offer higher capacity on smaller roof areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.