National government approves Cape police co-operation deal
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says it is an encouraging step towards more collaborative policing based on evidence and data
28 August 2024 - 15:17
The national police department has entered into an agreement with the Western Cape provincial government and the Cape Town city council to combine resources to fight crime.
The announcement was made by deputy police minister Cassel Mathale in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday. He said the initiative was directed not only at the Western Cape but would be a nationwide programme for all key metros and cities in other provinces. ..
