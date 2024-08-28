Most Imatu regions accept proposed wage hike for municipal workers
Imatu, Samwu and Salga, the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, held three rounds of talks in July and August
28 August 2024 - 15:48
Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) president Keith Swanepoel said the union’s members had largely accepted a proposal for above-inflation wage increases brokered by two facilitators, after three rounds of wage talks at the bargaining council.
“Our regions are accepting the facilitators’ proposal. Most regions are saying, yes, yes, yes, they will accept the proposal. However, our mandate seeking process will be completed by Friday,” Swanepoel told Business Day on Wednesday. ..
