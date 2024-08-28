IFC ready to finance private transmission projects in SA
A lack of available grid capacity, especially in the Cape provinces, risks delaying renewable energy projects
28 August 2024 - 05:00
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) says it is ready to help accelerate financing for private-sector transmission grid projects in SA.
The IFC's regional vice-president for Africa, Sérgio Pimenta, was in SA last week to further talks on the development of financing models that will accelerate private sector investment in transmission without negatively affecting Eskom’s balance sheet and the fiscus...
