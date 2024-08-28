National

Constitutional Court says no to Shell appeal bid on Wild Coast

But the Wild Coast communities say an SCA order does not protect the right of communities and other parties to fair administrative action

28 August 2024 - 11:12
by Tania Broughton
A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
The Constitutional Court has refused to hear an appeal by Shell and Impact Africa against a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that the right to conduct seismic surveys off the Wild Coast was granted unlawfully.

However, the court has agreed to hear from Wild Coast communities who want to challenge the SCA’s further ruling, giving Shell an opportunity to apply to the mineral resources and energy minister to renew the controversial permit for a third time.

The Wild Coast communities and environmental justice organisations Sustaining the Wild Coast, All Rise Attorneys, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa, have said Shell should not be given an opportunity to make up for their failed consultation process when it applied for the right over a decade ago.

They argue that the law does not allow such a late correction.

The Constitutional Court, in granting them leave to appeal, has agreed to hear these arguments and has issued directions regarding the filing of further papers.

In refusing Shell and Impact’s application for leave to appeal, the Constitutional Court said there were no prospects of success.

The litigation began in the Makhanda high court, which found that the exploration right had been granted unlawfully because affected communities had not been properly notified and consulted.

A protest against seismic blasting on a Wild Coast beach in this file photo. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
The court found that the communities’ right to food and livelihoods from the ocean and their spiritual and cultural rights, as well as the climate change effects, had been ignored.

The court also found that the minister had failed to consider and comply with the requirements of the Integrated Coastal Management Act. It set aside the exploration right entirely.

The SCA, in hearing what became the failed appeal by Shell and the minister, agreed with these findings. But the court said it would be “too harsh” to set aside the exploration right aside immediately and instead suspended the order of invalidity pending the outcome of a third renewal application by Shell (which it lodged in 2023)

The Wild Coast communities say this was wrong. They say the SCA order did not protect the right of communities and other parties to fair administrative action. It also failed to give clarity on what Shell and the minister must do to remedy the defects in the earlier process “which means that, inevitably, more litigation will follow”.

In an affidavit, Delme Cupido, Southern Africa hub director of natural justice also speaking for Greenpeace Africa, described the suspension of the invalidity as “extraordinary relief”, which came as a “complete surprise” because none of the parties had asked for it and it had not been canvassed at the hearing.

He said the order was not a constitutionally compliant “effective remedy”, because it was “wholly unclear what must be done and by whom to give effect to further public participation”.

He said the statutory regime precluded public participation in the renewal process and there was a broader public interest in obtaining clarity on such orders.

The Constitutional Court has yet to set a date for hearing the application.

GroundUp

Environmental activists seek to challenge Shell and Mantashe in top court

The SCA has allowed recent renewal applications of exploration rights to remain in place, which will go to Gwede Mantashe for adjudication
National
1 month ago

Boom towns scoured to ghostly relics

Kolmanskop has all the fiery despair of a Hieronymus Bosch painting, but nearby Luderitz is a rough diamond
Life
1 month ago

TotalEnergies’ gas projects exit a ‘disaster’, says HCI CEO John Copelyn

Hosken predicts withdrawal of French energy major and other international partners will delay schemes
Companies
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Why Shell lost its appeal over Wild Coast oil exploration

Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day
Companies
2 months ago

Shell loses appeal over Wild Coast exploration ambitions

Supreme Court of Appeal dismisses companies’ and energy minister’s challenge to high court order
Companies
2 months ago
