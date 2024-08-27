Stats SA data reveals a land stalked by crime
The Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey shows South Africans are not safe in their homes or on the streets
27 August 2024 - 14:17
Individual experiences of crime surveyed by Stats SA highlight the millions of people who have been victims of the scourge as well as the lack of safety that citizens across the country face, whether in their homes or on the streets.
The numbers in the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey — Victims of Crime Report released by Stats SA on Tuesday are higher than the quarterly crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) as the police statistics contain only reported crimes whereas many crimes are not reported to the police...
