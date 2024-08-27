Pressure on Thembi Simelane to account for link to VBS Mutual Bank corruption
Investigations have shown the bank had given kickbacks to politicians in exchange for loans from municipalities
27 August 2024 - 10:51
Civil society organisations and opposition parties have called on justice minister Thembi Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations against her regarding VBS Mutual Bank.
The bank imploded in 2018 and subsequent forensic investigations showed it had given kickbacks to politicians in exchange for loans from municipalities...
