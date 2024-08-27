Cape Town the only metro to get clean audit, says auditor-general
Only 34 municipalities received a clean audit, down from 38 achieved in 2021/22
27 August 2024 - 13:48
UPDATED 27 August 2024 - 15:51
The auditor-general’s findings on the embattled local government sector speak to the Herculean task of turning around the country’s municipalities grappling with poor service delivery, political instability, sheer incompetence and lack of consequence management.
This is as the number of municipalities receiving clean audits continues to dwindle while fruitless and wasteful expenditure has surged to R7.4bn in 2022/23 from R4.8bn in the previous year...
