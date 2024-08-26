Ramaphosa to make state visit to China
26 August 2024 - 20:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to embark on a state visit to the People’s Republic of China, SA’s largest trading partner, on September 5, the department of international relations & co-operation spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says.
“The primary focus of this visit will be to fortify our economic relationship,” Phiri told a media briefing in Pretoria. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.