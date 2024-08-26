Power likely to stay on in summer despite repair delays, Marokane says
The country will experience stage 2 load-shedding at worst, the Eskom CEO foresees
26 August 2024 - 20:10
After five load-shedding-free months, Eskom delivered more good news on Monday, saying that according to its base case generation performance scenario, no load-shedding will have to be implemented for the next six months.
The improvement in the performance of its coal-fired power station fleet means that it is likely to generate sufficient electricity to meet demand, despite some delays to repairs on units at stations such as Medupi and Koeberg...
