New electricity laws pose serious threat to municipalities, says Salga
Salga says municipalities’ attempts to engage Eskom in credit control measures have been refused, contributing to ballooning municipal debt
26 August 2024 - 11:08
Many of the decisions expressed in SA’s policies and legislation in the electricity sector have made it extremely difficult for municipalities to fulfil their mandate, SA Local Government Association (Salga) president Bheki Stofile says.
Speaking at the Municipal Just Energy Transition conference in Johannesburg on Monday, Stofile said the municipal fiscal framework was designed with the expectation that municipalities would fund 90% of their mandate through locally raised revenues, of which electricity distribution revenue would constitute more than a third...
