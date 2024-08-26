Draft energy plan assumptions ‘have to change’
Circumstances have changed since the draft was formulated, says state energy specialist
26 August 2024 - 05:00
Circumstances have changed the assumptions built into the model used by the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2023 and requires that the model be rerun, a department of mineral resources & energy specialist says.
Sonwabo Damba told parliament last week the electricity demand forecasts in the model had to be changed in line with the public comments received. Improved economic growth forecasts had changed the demand projections...
