Cyril Ramaphosa moves public enterprises portfolio to line departments
The public enterprises department had been responsible for five SOEs in its portfolio
President Cyril Ramaphosa has transferred the executive shareholder powers of crucial state-owned entities from the dissolved public enterprises department to their respective line functions.
Monitoring and evaluation minister Maropene Ramokgopa has been assigned the responsibility of finalising the National State Enterprises Bill, which was recently re-introduced before parliament. The legislation aims to restructure state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into a single shareholding company where the state will be the sole shareholder of the asset management company, but the door is open for strategic equity partners to be brought into the underlying SOEs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.