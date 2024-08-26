National

AfriForum makes progress in case against Hlophe

Constitutional Court wants answering affidavits in bid for it to hear case against Hlophe’s JSC appointment

26 August 2024 - 20:30
by Ernest Mabuza
John Hlophe. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
AfriForum says it is one step closer to its goal of having former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s appointment as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) set aside in the Constitutional Court.

On Monday, the top court issued directives ordering respondents in the case to submit answering affidavits to AfriForum’s application for direct access to the court. In July, AfriForum requested direct access to the court to declare Hlophe’s appointment to the JSC irrational, unlawful and contrary to the National Assembly’s constitutional duty.

The speaker of parliament, Hlophe and the MK party are respondents in this case and have until Friday to file their affidavits.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the court’s issuing of these directives was an important development and indicated the court was considering AfriForum’s application for direct access.

“This is a positive indication that AfriForum’s application for direct access to the Constitutional Court is not based on invalid grounds. We consider this as a step in the right direction to protect the rule of law.

“We are now even more hopeful that we will be able to challenge Hlophe’s appointment in the highest court and that this appointment, which undermines the credibility and independence of the judiciary, will be set aside,” Kriel said.

AfriForum said Hlophe’s application for direct access to the Constitutional Court to set aside the processes that resulted in his removal as a judge was summarily dismissed last week.

TimesLIVE

Floyd Shivambu in charge of MK’s engine room

The former EFF deputy president is now a part of the MK party’s highest decision-making body
Politics
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Dubious opposition in parliament

EFF turmoil does not bode well for opposition politics in parliament
Opinion
5 days ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Truth be damned

The latest ructions in the MK Party speak to an organisation that’s marked by its indifference to its constituency, to due process and to the facts
Opinion
1 week ago

Who will guard the guardians in the GNU?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has centralised power in a ‘super-presidency’. But with no parliamentary committee to oversee the structure, how ...
Features
2 weeks ago
