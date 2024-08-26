ActionSA to review position in DA-led Tshwane coalition
DA and coalition partners have been running the metro for more than a year
26 August 2024 - 05:00
ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont says the party is fully reviewing its position in the DA-led Tshwane coalition that has been running SA’s capital city for more than a year.
This comes after ActionSA voted with the ANC and other political parties to remove Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda as Johannesburg mayor. The deal saw ActionSA’s caucus leader Nobuhle Mthembu elected as council speaker. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.