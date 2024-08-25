Hawks nab 673 suspects in high-profile crimes
Special unit handling more than 18,461 cases involving R1.26-trillion, says Godfrey Lebeya
25 August 2024 - 16:58
In the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, 673 suspects “involved in high-profile cases” were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks).
The directorate remained committed to its mandate of investigating, preventing, and combating national priority offences, said Hawks Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday...
