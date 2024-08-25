Ekurhuleni on the hook for pothole ‘negligence’
High court ruling on biker’s death sets a precedent for municipalities that are sued for negligence
25 August 2024 - 21:04
The Ekurhuleni metro probably has to pay about R1m to the estate of a motorcyclist injured seriously on hitting a pothole a municipality should have fixed.
The high court in Johannesburg ruled Kempton Park’s municipality was negligent in failing to repair the pothole...
