National

Weather service warning of high winds along KZN coastline

Strong winds could disrupt beachfront activities, damage homes and upset small boats, the SA Weather Service says

22 August 2024 - 10:23
by Staff Writer
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for strong winds from Port Edward to Kosi Bay along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Picture: FLICKR/NSRI
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has alerted residents to a cold front expected over parts of the province, which could result in damaging winds.

The department said the SA Weather Service (Saws) had issued a warning of wind gusts of up to 70km/h-80km/h between Port Edward and Richards Bay, which were expected to extend further between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

Saws said the strong winds could lead to localised disruption to beachfront activities; potential damage to homes and temporary structures; challenges for small boats, which may take on water or capsize; and temporary issues in small harbours and ports.

“We strongly advise residents to secure their homes and belongings. Small boat owners should avoid going out to sea, and beachgoers are urged to stay away from the water during this period,” the department said.

It said disaster management teams were on high alert. 

TimesLIVE

LAEL BETHLEHEM: New age of wildfires a huge threat to SA

Despite 25 years of work, much needs to be done to remove the invasive, exotic trees that decimate water resources and provide fuel to veld fires
Opinion
6 days ago

Florida braces for storm surge and flooding as Hurricane Debby makes landfall

More than 220,000 people without power as category 1 storm slams into Big Bend region
World
2 weeks ago

Typhoon sinks cargo ship and kills three off Taiwan

Storm barrels west across Taiwan Strait towards China
World
3 weeks ago
