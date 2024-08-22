Transnet wants key marine and port services declared essential
Affected employees would be prohibited from striking if the request to the CCMA succeeds
Two operating divisions within SA’s rail and port operator, Transnet, have launched a legal bid to have crucial marine and port services designated as essential services by a committee of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
In their submission to the essential services committee’s public hearings recently, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) motivated for marine, cargo, security, fire and emergency, and dredging services to be designated as essential services, a move the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) oppose. ..
