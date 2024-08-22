One person died and more than 20 were injured in the stampede at the on Tuesday. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Gauteng police have launched an inquest into the death of a person during a stampede at the Tshwane Refugee Reception Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, a foreigner died and more than 20 others were injured in the stampede.
Masondo said the injured were taken to hospital.
The Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in SA (CoRMSA) described the incident as terrible. “We are working on the protection and promotion of human rights for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants in South Africa, the region and globally.”
The consortium has called for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) to be involved in the investigation.
“CoRMSA recommends that the police invite the office of the UNHCR to participate in and monitor all the processes of this investigation as the office tasked to protect and promote the affairs of the forced migrants (asylum seekers and refugees) in the country.”
It said the involvement of the UNHCR would ensure that the investigators were informed of and would act on the state’s obligations to protect refugees and people seeking asylum in SA.
According to the consortium, the incident reflects the “growing frustrations among asylum seekers, who have endured months of uncertainty and hardship while attempting to secure the documentation necessary to live with dignity in our country”.
“CoRMSA continues to stand in solidarity and work to protect the human rights of asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants in SA while watchfully waiting for the outcome of the police investigation into this death of an innocent human seeking protection from the government through asylum processes,” it said.
Refugee advocacy group calls for UN to investigate stampede at Tshwane office
Incident reflects 'growing frustrations among asylum seekers'
Gauteng police have launched an inquest into the death of a person during a stampede at the Tshwane Refugee Reception Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, a foreigner died and more than 20 others were injured in the stampede.
Masondo said the injured were taken to hospital.
The Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in SA (CoRMSA) described the incident as terrible. “We are working on the protection and promotion of human rights for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants in South Africa, the region and globally.”
The consortium has called for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) to be involved in the investigation.
“CoRMSA recommends that the police invite the office of the UNHCR to participate in and monitor all the processes of this investigation as the office tasked to protect and promote the affairs of the forced migrants (asylum seekers and refugees) in the country.”
It said the involvement of the UNHCR would ensure that the investigators were informed of and would act on the state’s obligations to protect refugees and people seeking asylum in SA.
According to the consortium, the incident reflects the “growing frustrations among asylum seekers, who have endured months of uncertainty and hardship while attempting to secure the documentation necessary to live with dignity in our country”.
“CoRMSA continues to stand in solidarity and work to protect the human rights of asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants in SA while watchfully waiting for the outcome of the police investigation into this death of an innocent human seeking protection from the government through asylum processes,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Judge penalises lawyers who preyed on refugees
Sex trafficking of Basotho women into SA rages on, report shows
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Illegal migration only the tip of the iceberg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.