Disciplinary action could follow suspect PetroSA deal
The deal with Equator Holdings was to refurbish PetroSA’s offshore gas infrastructure
22 August 2024 - 13:00
An investigation into the controversial deal with Equator Holdings by Central Energy Fund (CEF) subsidiary PetroSA has been launched, and disciplinary action could follow, MPs were told this week.
The CEF gave this response to a question by DA spokesperson on mineral and petroleum resources James Lorimer, during a workshop with parliament’s minerals and petroleum resources committee on Wednesday. Numerous CEF executives briefed MPs on the activities of the group. CEF said the board had not approved of the deal. ..
