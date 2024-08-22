Census 2022 crisis deepens with key data on ice
Experts advise exclusion of deaths, jobs and income data
22 August 2024 - 05:00
In an unprecedented development, Stats SA says it has been advised by its technical experts not to release key data from the 2022 census, including figures on mortality, fertility, employment and household income.
The exclusion of the data amplifies the concerns previously raised by UCT demographers about the integrity of Census 2022 and potentially hampers the work of policymakers, researchers and government departments that routinely use the information...
