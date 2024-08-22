National

AFU gets preservation order for R29.7m drug den

The Riverhorse Valley, Durban property is believed to have been used to make drugs

22 August 2024 - 15:55
by Khanyisile Ngcobo
The AFU has been granted a preservation order on a property in Riverhorse Valley in Durban believed to have been used to make drugs. Graphic: Karen Moolman
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been granted a preservation order on a property believed to have been used to make drugs.

The order was granted by the Durban high court, NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

The warehouse is worth R29.7m and is in Riverhorse Valley in Durban.

“The property was seized on the basis that it was instrumental in the commission of the offence of manufacturing and dealing drugs.

“On March 6, [Hawks] officials entered the property after receiving information regarding drug dealing. Various drug manufacturing paraphernalia as well as large amounts of chemicals and waste materials or sludge were found on the property.”

The police’s forensic science laboratory also confirmed the items found at the warehouse resembled those from a drug laboratory.

The NPA confirmed the warehouse would remain in the custody of a curator “pending a forfeiture application”.

“A criminal investigation is also under way,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

TimesLIVE

