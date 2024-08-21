Zondo bids farewell to top court in special session
Leaders of the executive, parliament and the legal profession praise outgoing chief justice
21 August 2024 - 18:05
Outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo, on his last day at the Constitutional Court, praised SA, saying it is a country where a boy who fetched water and looked after goats can rise and become chief justice.
He was referring to himself...
