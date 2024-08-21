Taxpayers cannot have ‘bread buttered on both sides’, top court told
Wrangle over R171m interest bill will determine how Sars administers tax amnesty agreements in future
21 August 2024 - 05:00
Taxpayers cannot obtain the benefits of tax amnesty, which “wipes their slate clean”, but later request remission of tax interest, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) argued at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
The case, which involves a R171m tax interest dispute between Sars and Medtronic International, a trading company, is expected to affect every taxpayer and determine how Sars must administer tax amnesty agreements in future...
