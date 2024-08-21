Power transmission unit appoints local partners to lift grid capacity
In the past 10 years, Eskom has built just 4,300km of transmission lines across SA
21 August 2024 - 13:23
The National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA), which has been established as part of the unbundling of Eskom’s generation, distribution and transmission businesses, has appointed 19 local contractors to assist in expanding SA’s grid capacity.
The contractors will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), procurement and construction (PC) and construction services. Five companies were signed on for EPC, nine companies for PC and a total of seventeen companies for construction,” the company said in a statement. ..
