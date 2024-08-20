National

Phala Phala theft case postponed for disclosure of docket

The charges relate to the theft of $580,000 at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020

21 August 2024 - 09:22
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ndilishano Joseph, Froliana Joseph and Imanuwela David appear in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ndilishano Joseph, Froliana Joseph and Imanuwela David appear in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court. Picture: SUPPLIED

The case against the three suspects accused of theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has been postponed to October for disclosure of the docket and for an Oshiwambo interpreter to be found.

Imanuwela David, cleaner Froliana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho Joseph appeared in Modimolle regional court on Tuesday for a pretrial conference.  The charges relate to the theft of $580,000 (R11.2m) at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020.

The saga sparked a major controversy.

The Joseph siblings are accused of housebreaking and theft, while David, allegedly the mastermind, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking, two counts of housebreaking and money laundering.

The theft came to light in June 2022 when former director-general at the State Security Agency (SSA) Arthur Fraser opened a case of kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Services head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing the break-in.

Ramaphosa said the cash was paid to his former farm manager Sylvester Ndlovu by Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa on Christmas Day in 2019 as he wanted to purchase a herd of buffalo. The president allegedly failed to report the burglary to the police but chose to report it to Rhoode instead. 

Froliana Joseph and Ndilishano Joseph were granted bail of R5,000 and R10,000, respectively, in November 2023.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: A tale of missed opportunities

Decline of the ANC marks the end of opposition politics
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Law and politics after VBS collapse

Former chair of VBS Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s revelations come at an inopportune time for the EFF
Opinion
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: How Ramaphosa’s cabinet could put ANC’s unity to the test

The president had to balance the needs of the government of national unity with those of his allies in the ANC NEC
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Taxpayers cannot have ‘bread buttered on both ...
National
2.
Older medical scheme population will help support ...
National
3.
Home affairs is in a ‘systemic crisis’, says Leon ...
National
4.
Why SA’s vets are leaving the country
National
5.
GNU helps fast-track partnership on reforms, says ...
National

Related Articles

In Phala Phala U-turn, Zille says party will protect Ramaphosa from impeachment

National

TOM EATON: SA’s Big Men have been unmasked as tiny, shrieking ones

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa re-elected president by National Assembly

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.