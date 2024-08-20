Phala Phala theft case postponed for disclosure of docket

Ndilishano Joseph, Froliana Joseph and Imanuwela David appear in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court. Picture: SUPPLIED
The case against the three suspects accused of theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has been postponed to October for disclosure of the docket and for an Oshiwambo interpreter to be found.
Imanuwela David, cleaner Froliana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho Joseph appeared in Modimolle regional court on Tuesday for a pretrial conference. The charges relate to the theft of $580,000 (R11.2m) at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020.
The saga sparked a major controversy.
The Joseph siblings are accused of housebreaking and theft, while David, allegedly the mastermind, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking, two counts of housebreaking and money laundering.
The theft came to light in June 2022 when former director-general at the State Security Agency (SSA) Arthur Fraser opened a case of kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Services head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing the break-in.
Ramaphosa said the cash was paid to his former farm manager Sylvester Ndlovu by Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa on Christmas Day in 2019 as he wanted to purchase a herd of buffalo. The president allegedly failed to report the burglary to the police but chose to report it to Rhoode instead.
Froliana Joseph and Ndilishano Joseph were granted bail of R5,000 and R10,000, respectively, in November 2023.
