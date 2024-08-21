ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu elected City of Joburg speaker

The DA, the second-largest party in the Johannesburg council, has expressed concern over the election of ActionSA caucus leader Nobuhle Mthembu, saying the dramatic change the city requires would not be possible.
DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said change was not possible as the same people who presided over the decay of SA’s largest and richest metro “cannot possibly be expected to rescue it”.
She said: “We are deeply concerned about the future of the city, as the coalition partners who form part of the governing coalition are unable to speak from one mouth on issues directly impacting residents of the city.
“As a matter of urgency, we recommend that the ANC/ActionSA/EFF/Al Jama-ah coalition charts a clear course for the city of Johannesburg. Johannesburg deserves, at the very least, a clear mandate of what it can expect from its new executive.
“The newly elected speaker has a mammoth task ahead of her, one that will be filled with challenges and continued learning. Despite the differences we have in the council chamber, we wish a successful term for the new speaker.”
Mthembu, who beat DA councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba for the job, was elected during a council meeting on Wednesday. She said her election was the beginning of “a new era” focused on restoring the municipality to its former glory.
Mthembu succeeds African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Margaret Arnolds, who resigned last week moments after ANC councillor Dada Morero was elected mayor. Arnolds succeeded Morero as finance MMC.
In a deal with the ANC, ActionSA supported a new government in Joburg provided Kabelo Gwamanda was removed as mayor and its candidate got the speaker position.
“This is an era in which we will instil a culture of accountability and transparency, and where, at every turn, we will work together to ensure that the best interests of our residents anchor our efforts,” Mthembu said after her election.
“We are in rebuilding mode, and the residents of Johannesburg simply cannot be expected to wait any longer for the effective delivery of front-line services — from reliable electricity and water to functional traffic lights, refuse removal and pothole repairs.
“We must all recognise that the city has deteriorated over the past years, but to save it we have one option, and that is to act now. We must be relentless in driving a sustained programme of action, backed by political will and the abandonment of patronage and wastefulness in the use of resources.”
She said lawlessness in the city must be met with swift action and the safety of residents protected.
“Mayor, to get this done you will need to read the riot act to your executive and administration. There must be zero tolerance for corruption, mismanagement and ineptitude. Neither the city nor its residents can afford complacency or failure at this critical time.”
Mthembu said her top priorities included tackling corruption, patronage and wastefulness in the use of resources. She also pledged to entrench accountability and ensure bylaws were strictly enforced.
“Robust engagement will be encouraged and fostered, and we will hold each other accountable without compromise.”
ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu elected City of Joburg speaker
DA questions how city can regenerate when it is still in the hands of those who ‘presided over the decay’
The DA, the second-largest party in the Johannesburg council, has expressed concern over the election of ActionSA caucus leader Nobuhle Mthembu, saying the dramatic change the city requires would not be possible.
DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said change was not possible as the same people who presided over the decay of SA’s largest and richest metro “cannot possibly be expected to rescue it”.
She said: “We are deeply concerned about the future of the city, as the coalition partners who form part of the governing coalition are unable to speak from one mouth on issues directly impacting residents of the city.
“As a matter of urgency, we recommend that the ANC/ActionSA/EFF/Al Jama-ah coalition charts a clear course for the city of Johannesburg. Johannesburg deserves, at the very least, a clear mandate of what it can expect from its new executive.
“The newly elected speaker has a mammoth task ahead of her, one that will be filled with challenges and continued learning. Despite the differences we have in the council chamber, we wish a successful term for the new speaker.”
Mthembu, who beat DA councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba for the job, was elected during a council meeting on Wednesday. She said her election was the beginning of “a new era” focused on restoring the municipality to its former glory.
Mthembu succeeds African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Margaret Arnolds, who resigned last week moments after ANC councillor Dada Morero was elected mayor. Arnolds succeeded Morero as finance MMC.
In a deal with the ANC, ActionSA supported a new government in Joburg provided Kabelo Gwamanda was removed as mayor and its candidate got the speaker position.
“This is an era in which we will instil a culture of accountability and transparency, and where, at every turn, we will work together to ensure that the best interests of our residents anchor our efforts,” Mthembu said after her election.
“We are in rebuilding mode, and the residents of Johannesburg simply cannot be expected to wait any longer for the effective delivery of front-line services — from reliable electricity and water to functional traffic lights, refuse removal and pothole repairs.
“We must all recognise that the city has deteriorated over the past years, but to save it we have one option, and that is to act now. We must be relentless in driving a sustained programme of action, backed by political will and the abandonment of patronage and wastefulness in the use of resources.”
She said lawlessness in the city must be met with swift action and the safety of residents protected.
“Mayor, to get this done you will need to read the riot act to your executive and administration. There must be zero tolerance for corruption, mismanagement and ineptitude. Neither the city nor its residents can afford complacency or failure at this critical time.”
Mthembu said her top priorities included tackling corruption, patronage and wastefulness in the use of resources. She also pledged to entrench accountability and ensure bylaws were strictly enforced.
“Robust engagement will be encouraged and fostered, and we will hold each other accountable without compromise.”
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Newly elected mayor lays out plan for Joburg renewal drive
ANC’s Dada Morero elected Joburg mayor
ActionSA will not field a mayoral candidate in Joburg if terms are met
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Samwu ‘not opposed’ to Kabelo Gwamanda’s removal as Johannesburg mayor
Kabelo Gwamanda is not going to resign, asserts Al Jama-ah leader
Joburg approves R2.5bn loan, while calls grow for mayor to quit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.