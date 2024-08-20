Why SA’s vets are leaving the country

A huge shortage of veterinarians in the country has left vacancies in clinics, especially in rural areas, and vets are leaving the country en masse.
About 100 veterinarians leave the country every year to work overseas, while only about 140 qualify a year, according to recent figures from the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development.
Paul van der Merwe, president of the SA Veterinary Association (Sava), said the crisis was worse in rural areas, where there was often a lack of equipment or medicines, and clinics frequently closed down.
About 40% of the 455 state veterinary positions were vacant in 2023, according to an answer given in parliament by the agriculture minister. This is worse than the 35% vacancy rate in 2019. The situation is most serious in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.
SA has almost 4,000 registered vets, of whom about 230 are specialists, which comes to just more than 60 vets per million people. The international standard, according to the SA Veterinary Council, the body that regulates vets, is between 200 and 400 vets per million people. Even if student vets and other people registered with the council are counted, the total is still just more than 100 per million people, far short of the international standard.
Tod Collins, a rural vet from KwaZulu-Natal, who has been practising for about 50 years, described being a rural vet as tough and very “physically demanding”, particularly because vets are mostly dealing with large animals, which can be exhausting. “And we are working in the elements; snow, rain, hail, dust, sun. That does take a lot out of us,” said Collins.
Collins said that being a vet often took a toll on mental wellbeing, with depression, anxiety and burnout among the reasons vets leave the profession.
Collins said that farmers and their families came come to “rely on us [rural vets] an awful amount”.
“When we come against a brick wall, or some strange conditions, or a series of circumstances lead us to fail, we take it personally,” said Collins.
He said that the “ruthlessness” of livestock farming, the danger of the work, the lack of facilities, compassion fatigue and financial unpreparedness all took their toll on the mental health of many veterinary professionals. “Vets generally become vets because they are sensitive people,” said Collins. He said that some vets in their first few years did not expect to have to put so many animals down.
Van der Merwe said that a Sava survey to provide the home affairs department with statistics after the department removed veterinarians from the SA critical skills list, showed that it could take some practices up to two years to find someone to employ. The gazetted critical skills list names 142 skills in demand in the country. Its aim is to attract foreign nationals and expedites the process of obtaining a work visa. The department has since returned vets to the critical skills list.
On 23 July, Dipepeneneng Serage, deputy director-general of agricultural production, biosecurity and natural resources management in the agriculture department, told parliament that rural areas were under-resourced and lacked the facilities to support veterinary work, and that rural vets were underpaid.
There are several reasons for the shortage of vets, according to van der Merwe. The first is remuneration; vets are often underpaid. He said that after finishing their studies, vets walk out of the University of Pretoria’s faculty of veterinary science in Onderstepoort with huge debt and do not make enough to cover their expenses.
Van der Merwe said that there was talk about establishing a second faculty, as the faculty at Onderstepoort is the only veterinary faculty in the country, but this is a “long-term strategy” that would probably take in its first student in only 10-15 years.
After their final year, when vets do their compulsory community service, some end up in rural areas with basic facilities, with limited or no access to medicine or equipment. “The experience of veterinary service within the first year after they qualify is horrific.... They think they will go out and deliver veterinary services, just to end up in a place where they cannot do it,” said van der Merwe.
He said that the expectations from clients remained the same though the shortage of vets was getting worse. “But one person cannot deliver the same service that five people used to deliver. With the shortage becoming bigger and bigger, we’re seeing more pressure on practices, and the more pressure on practices, the more people decide ‘that’s not for me any more’ and emigrate,” said van der Merwe. “It’s a vicious circle.”
Van der Merwe said vets were a vital component in controlling disease outbreaks, such as the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease and the avian flu outbreak in 2023, and were also crucial to food security.
The agriculture department did not respond to GroundUp’s questions.
