State owes almost R19bn in rates and taxes to struggling municipalities

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. File picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF.
While municipalities struggle to deliver services to residents due to their poor financial states, the government owes billions in rates and taxes to municipalities across the country.
According to finance minister Enoch Godongwana, organs of state collectively owe municipalities R18.6bn for rates and taxes. The minister disclosed this in parliament last week when answering a question posed by EFF MP Vuyani Pambo.
Some of the debts have not been paid for more than a year.
In Gauteng, the state had a debt of R3.5bn by the end of July, with provincial government departments accounting for most of the debt. This has been a persistent problem for the provincial government, which in 2022 paid municipalities more than R12.9bn.
In the Free State, the debt was R3.2bn, with provincial departments owing the most. The government also had a debt of R3.2bn in KwaZulu-Natal. It had the lowest debt in the Western Cape.
In 2023, deputy president Paul Mashatile promised cash-strapped municipalities that the government would provide debt relief amounting to billions.
According to the Treasury’s 2024 Budget Review, 72 applications were made by municipalities for debt relief by December 2023.
“For the debt to be written off in equal annual tranches over three years, municipalities need to comply with set conditions. The conditions include enforcing strict credit controls, paying monthly electricity accounts and enhancing revenue collection.
“By December 2023, 72 applications had been submitted, totalling R56.7bn of total municipal debt owed to Eskom. Seventy applications totalling R55.2bn had been approved as of January 2024,” the Treasury said in the document.
Introducing the debt relief programme in 2023, Mashatile said the culture of nonpayment, not only by municipalities but also government departments and residents, was concerning.
“At the end of December 2022 municipalities owed Eskom R56.3bn, and the debt is rising. It is clear we need a debt relief strategy that will acknowledge the inherent risk of unviable municipalities.”
He said government would provide the power utility with debt relief of R254bn in the next three years.
