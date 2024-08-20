Joburg mayor Dada Morero defies Gauteng ANC officials’ wishes
Insiders say Morero’s announcement of his council on Friday surprised attendees and was against a call by secretary TK Nciza and premier Panyaza Lesufi
20 August 2024 - 10:01
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is said to have defied the provincial leadership when he appointed his executive council on Friday.
Morero was elected mayor last week after weeks of negotiations with parties in the council. He held the position for a brief time in 2022; however, the High Court dismissed his election after the DA challenged his appointment, arguing it was unlawful and unconstitutional...
