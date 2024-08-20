Home affairs is in a ‘systemic crisis’, says Leon Schreiber
Schreiber says the department has been ‘gutted’ financially to such an extent that it has only 40% of the staff it requires to do its job
SA’s national security would continue to be undermined if the processes of the department of home affairs were not urgently digitised to remove the possibility of human discretion in the adjudication of applications for documents such as IDs and visas, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber told MPs on Tuesday, in his first address to the parliamentary committee on home affairs.
The department, which now operates manually, has been plagued by fraud and corruption with illegal immigrants paying officials to get documents. The most recent case uncovered was that of the mother of Miss SA hopeful Chidimma Adetshina, who was given an ID stolen from someone else about 23 years ago. ..
