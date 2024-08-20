Court sets limits on political party funding

The Western Cape High Court has filled the gap in the law related to the disclosure threshold and upper donation limit of political party funding which was created by the Electoral Matters Amendment Act and corroborated by a resolution of the National Assembly.
In terms of the act, the National Assembly would have to pass a resolution on these matters for the president to issue a proclamation on them. However, the resolution adopted by the National Assembly did not specify any amounts, leaving this to the discretion of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has not yet issued a proclamation on this.
On Friday judge Daniel Thulare corrected this lacuna on a temporary basis, until parliament and Ramaphosa enact a permanent regime.
He reinstated the R15m annual donation limit of a single entity to a political party within a financial year and the R100,000 disclosure threshold. This reinstated the repealed provisions of the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).
Ramaphosa and the ministers of home affairs, justice and correctional services withdrew their opposition to the urgent application brought by NGO My Vote Counts (MVC) on the return date of August 12.
They and speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza said they would abide by the decision of the court. Didiza gave the court the undertaking that the matter would be addressed urgently by the National Assembly, which would set amounts for Ramaphosa to consider.
Thulare rejected the DA’s application to intervene to oppose the MVC application.
MVC said in a statement that the judgment was a “victory for transparency and accountability” and without its intervention “parties and independent candidates could have continued to take donations, of any amount, and have no need to disclose them”.
Parliamentary legal adviser Telana Halley-Starkey told parliament’s home affairs committee on Tuesday that the Electoral Commission of SA would have to decide how to deal with the disclosure and receipt of donations made in the period between the day the act became operational on May 8 and the decision of the court.
In its founding affidavit, MVC said “the urgency of this application is underscored by the immediate and ongoing risks posed by the lacuna. Each day without established thresholds permits political parties to receive potentially unlimited donations without any requirement to disclose these contributions.
“The longer the gap persists, the greater the opportunity for political entities to exploit the absence of financial limits and disclosure requirements.”
While welcoming the judgment, MVC said more needed to be done to deepen transparency and accountability in the private funding of politics. It has launched a legal challenge to the constitutionality of several aspects of the PPFA.
“We argue that the law in its current form does not go far enough to promote the right of access to information and the exercise of political rights from an informed position. We argue that the annual donation cap should be reduced, and that all donations should be disclosed,” MVC statement said.
“We will also be seeking retrospective relief for the period of party funding lawlessness that has just come to an end. This is to ensure that we know the donations made during the lacuna period, and that there is no secrecy in the funding of our politics. We expect this case to be heard later in the year.
“Until such time as either our 2023 court case is finalised and new limits are set, or parliament passes a resolution and the president makes a final determination of new limits, the court order will be in effect.”
