Court dismisses Nersa and Salga’s appeal for electricity hikes
Municipalities could be forced to reimburse ratepayers for unlawful tariff hikes since July
20 August 2024 - 15:17
More than 40% of SA’s 257 municipalities will have to reimburse ratepayers, after the councils implemented unlawful municipal tariff hikes without conducting the required cost-of-supply studies.
This is after the high court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and municipal association Salga’s application for leave to appeal against an earlier judgment, which ruled in favour of lobby group Afriforum’s bid to stop municipal tariff applications for 2024/25 and increases. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.