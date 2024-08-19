Hired and fired Prasa CEO cost R15m and counting
Zolani Matthews has been given the boot again, this time for ‘operational reasons’
19 August 2024 - 05:00
Legal botch-ups in the hiring and firing of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews have cost the embattled rail agency at least R15m and counting in payouts.
After an arbitration award and labour court ruling, Prasa was forced to reinstate Matthews in July and pay him back pay for the 31 months he sat at home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.