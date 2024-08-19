City of Cape Town secures labour victory against Samwu
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union tried to appeal against a finding by a bargaining council
19 August 2024 - 14:30
The City of Cape Town successfully opposed a labour challenge after it fired a senior superintendent for subverting tender provisions involving a compost company that may have incorrectly billed the city R2.25m.
Acting on behalf of the superintendent, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) tried to appeal against a finding by a bargaining council. ..
